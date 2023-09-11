Dollar exchange rate down on Moscow Exchange

11 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate gained 11.25 kopecks as the trading session kicks off on the Moscow Exchange and climbed to 97.9 rubles, by 10:52 Moscow time it dropped to 96.86 rubles.

The euro exchange rate has gone down below 104 rubles on Moscow Exchange for the first time since September 1, 2023, according to trading data.

As of 9:20 a.m. Moscow time, the euro exchange rate was down by 0.78% at 103.98 rubles.

By 9:30 a.m., the dollar exchange rate was down by 1.08% at 96.73 rubles, the euro had extended losses to 0.97% trading at 103.79 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.28% at 13.23 rubles.