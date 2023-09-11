Georgia does not recognize so-called “elections” in Karabakh

Georgia does not recognize the so-called “presidential elections” of the puppet regime created by Yerevan in Azerbaijan's territories, the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia expresses its support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and doesn’t recognize so-called Presidential elections in Karabakh, which took place on 9 September 2023,” the statement reads.