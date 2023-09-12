Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Europe

12 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan exported 7.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to Europe from January through August 2023 (9% growth), Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

The minister noted that in the reporting period, 6.7 bcm of natural gas (including 3.8 bcm via TANAP) was exported by Azerbaijan to Türkiye and 1.5 bcm - to Georgia.

According to operational data, over eight months of this year, oil condensate production was 20.3 million tons, and export - 17 million tons, he said.

Meanwhile, 15.8 bcm out of the 32.2 bcm gas produced with an increase of 5% was exported, Shahbazov added.