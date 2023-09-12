Baku names number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan in 2023

12 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 1.3 million tourists visited Azerbaijan from January through August this year, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Nagiyev said at a conference on the results of annual activities of the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan.

"When we talk about development, we mean an increase in the number of tourists, geography and tourist spending. For this we have to work together. The main goal is to bring the number of foreign tourists to 4 million in 2026," he said.

According to Nagiyev, one of Azerbaijan's goals is to bring the number of local tourists to 6 million people by 2026.