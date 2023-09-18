Pashinyan refutes reports of Armenia's foreign policy course being changed

18 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is not going to change its foreign policy vector, with the authorities' line aimed at meeting the interests of the republic, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"Armenia’s foreign policy is transparent. Armenia cannot change the vector of its foreign policy in the sense that it is always aimed at meeting the state interests of the Republic of Armenia," Nikol Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan recalled that he outlined his country’s position on the situation in the region in a letter submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin.