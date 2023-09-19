Azerbaijani servicemen wounded following Armenia's attack

19 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two Azerbaijani servicemen have been wounded following an attack carried out today by the Armenian armed forces, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the Aghdam district were shelled with mortars and small arms of various caliber by Armenian illegal armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, at about 11:45 (GMT+4) on September 19.

The ministry stressed that as a result of the shelling, two servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army were wounded, they were immediately provided with first aid.

It was noted that Azerbaijani Army units took retaliatory measures.