Iran to use unfrozen assets to strengthen rial rate

19 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's Central Bank governor Mohammad-Reza Farzin, has confirmed that the Islamic Republic’s released funds totaling some $6 billion have now been transferred to Qatari banks.

According to Farzin, the release of Iran's financial assets that had been blocked in South Korea and said the entire funds had been deposited into the accounts of six Iranian banks in Qatar’s Al Ahli and Al Dukhan banks.

The six Iranian banks namely Keshavarzi, Saman, Pasargad, Tourism, Karafarin and Shahr opened accounts in Qatar after the country’s funds in two South Korean banks in Seoul were transferred on August 10 to the account of Swiss National Bank for conversion into euros.

“We received an official letter from the Qatari authorities yesterday, according to which the accounts of Iranian banks had been activated, and today, 5.573 billion and 492 thousand euros have been deposited into the accounts of six Iranian banks at two banks, Al Ahli and Al Dukhan,” the chief banker said.

He underlined that the whole released funds are regarded as the foreign currency reserves of the Central Bank of Iran and backing for the Iranian Rial and will be spent in accordance with national interests and to strengthen the Rial.