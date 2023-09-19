Türkiye, Azerbaijan’s FMs discuss situation in Karabakh

19 Sep. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The heads of the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Türkiye discussed the situation around Karabakh on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. The meeting took place within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed the situation around Karabakh.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.