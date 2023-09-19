Pashinyan talks with Macron, Blinken

19 Sep. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the Prime Minister of Armenia spoke by telephone with the President of France and the US Secretary of State. The central topic of conversation was the aggravation of the situation in the region.

The main issue of both conversations was the latest events in Karabakh against the backdrop of the anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan.

During the conversation with Pashinyan, the French leader noted that he is initiating an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the current situation in Karabakh.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.