Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan, Iran recalls

Karabakh is Azerbaijan, the Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized. The ministry also noted that Iran is ready to organize a meeting in the “3+3” format in this regard.

Amid the ongoing Azerbaijani anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh, Iran underlined that Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers Karabakh part of the Republic of Azerbaijan and notes that problems, including the rights and safety of its residents, must be resolved within this framework and through dialogue,”

– The Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that Tehran is ready to organize a meeting in the “3+3” format in this regard.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.

The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.