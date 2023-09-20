Azerbaijani Armed Forces not shelling Khankendi

20 Sep. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Armed Forces are not shelling Khankendi city, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

The ministry noted that the information disseminated in some Armenian social media accounts about the alleged resumption of shelling of the town of Khankendi by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not reflect reality and is of a disinformation nature.

"The information spread in some Armenian social media networks that the Azerbaijan Armed Forces allegedly once again subjected to fire Khankendi city does not reflect the truth and is disinformation. We categorically deny this information. We once again inform that the Azerbaijan Armed Forces Units are using precision weapons to destroy only legitimate military targets and military infrastructure," the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.