Azerbaijani army neutralizes Armenian military unit in Tapakand

20 Sep. 12:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The military unit of the Armenian armed forces located in Tapakand village in Azerbaijan's Tartar direction was neutralized, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel Anar Eyvazov said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.