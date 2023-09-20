Kremlin recognizes legitimacy of Azerbaijan’s operation in Karabakh

20 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan was acting on its territory de jure, so Russia did not accept the accusations against it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Such accusations against us are absolutely groundless. They are not based on anything," Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, in this situation Moscow proceeds from the 2021-2022 trilateral agreements.

"The second extremely important criterion at the moment, when Prime Minister Pashinyan announced the recognition of the borders of Azerbaijan in 1991. This means that the Armenian side recognized Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijani territory," he continued.

Peskov noted that this significantly changed a number of provisions.

"We do not accept such reproaches addressed to us, especially since [there is] a decision of the Armenian side to recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan," the spokesman said.

He emphasized that despite the accusations Moscow continued to communicate with both Baku and Yerevan.