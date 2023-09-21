Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev discuss situation in Karabakh

21 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the European Council Charles Michel made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on September 20. During the phone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the situation in the region.

President Aliyev said that the units of the Armenian armed forces in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan had committed terrorist acts yesterday, killing police officers and civilians.

The head of state touched upon the agreement on stopping anti-terror measures and labelled as a positive step the fact of withdrawing the formations of Armenia’s armed forces, illegal armed group’s laying down their weapons, their disarming and the meeting to be held in Yevlakh.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the meeting in Yevlakh would discuss the rights and duties of the Karabakh Armenians on the basis of the Constitution and laws of Azerbaijan as well as their cultural, religious, municipal and other rights. The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan implements this in the context of its domestic affairs.

The Azerbaijani president underlined that the results achieved would have a positive impact on taking Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty talks forward.

According to the President of the European Council, the end of anti-terror measures is a positive fact. He expressed hope for ensuring ceasefire.

In addition, Michel positively assessed the meeting to be held in Yevlakh.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.