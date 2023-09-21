Nakhchivan hosting "Grace of Nature" international tournament

21 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The international rhythmic gymnastics tournament "Grace of Nature", dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, has opened today at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.

About 250 gymnasts in the age categories of "junior", "kids", "pre-junior" and "junior", representing teams from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, are participating in the first international rhythmic gymnastics competition organized in Nakhchivan, Trend reported.

Gymnasts from 20 clubs in the capital and regions of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Agdash, Mingachevir, Oguz, Gakh, Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the competition.

The two-day competition will determine the winners and medalists in the all-around and individual apparatuses among gymnasts performing in the individual program, as well as in individual apparatuses among teams in group exercises, on September 22.