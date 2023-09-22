Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan opens criminal case into death of peacekeepers

22 Sep. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the incident in connection with the death of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh.

It was noted that on September 20, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who participated in local anti-terrorist activities in the village of Janyatag in the Terter district shelled at a car with servicemen of the peacekeeping contingent stationed in this territory. The car was mistakenly thought to have belonged to the Armenian separatist troops due to difficult terrain and foggy-rainy weather conditions.

In addition, on the same day, unknown members of illegal Armenian armed formations shelled a Russian Kamaz truck belonging to the RPC on the territory of the specified settlement. As a result of the incident, one RPC serviceman was killed and another serviceman was injured.

"According to both facts, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan has initiated a criminal investigation under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code, the investigation of which is entrusted to the Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General's Office," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

A telephone conversation took place today between the attorneys general of Russia and Azerbaijan. The prosecutor general of Azerbaijan expressed deep condolences to the Russian side in connection with the death of peacekeepers.