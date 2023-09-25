Issue of Armenians of Khankendi passportization being resolved in Khojaly

25 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of Khankendi has kicked off in Azerbaijan's Khojaly today.

The central authorities of Azerbaijan are represented at the meeting by Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. The leadership of Russian peacekeepers in the region also attended the negotiations.

This is the second meeting with the Armenian population of the region after the Azerbaijani military successfully carried out local anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh. The first meeting of this kind was held on September 21 in Yevlakh.