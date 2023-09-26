Baku to complete construction of Zangezur corridor railway by late 2024

26 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of the railway, which is part of the Zangezur corridor, will most likely be completed by the end of 2024. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said following negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on September 25 in Nakhchivan.

The head of state stressed that the construction of the railway connecting Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan and Türkiye is progressing successfully.

"The work in the territory of Azerbaijan will most likely be completed by the end of next year," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Turkish leader said that new windows of opportunity have been opened for a comprehensive normalization of the situation in the region.

"We expect Armenia to accept the hand of peace extended to it and be sincere. As I have always emphasized, there is no loser in peace," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president noted that the creation of peace, stability and prosperity in the region was the country's duty to its people, and Ankara is determined to fulfill this duty .