Identities of five more Azerbaijani servicemen killed during anti-terrorist activities revealed

3 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The identities of five more Azerbaijani servicemen killed during anti-terrorist activities in Khankendi have been revealed.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has updated the list of Azerbaijani servicemen killed during the anti-terrorist activities.

During the local anti-terrorist activities, 192 servicemen of Azerbaijan's armed forces were killed.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.