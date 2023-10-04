Iran concerned about U.S. conducting military drills in Armenia

4 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran expresses its concern over Armenia's joint military exercises with the U.S. in Armenia, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said during a meeting with Secretary of the Armenian National Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

Bagheri emphasized that the presence of non-regional and new players in the region increases complexity and instability.

He stressed that issues and problems should be resolved through dialogue among the countries of the region.