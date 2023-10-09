Israeli opposition demands to conduct operation in Gaza Strip

9 Oct. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas must be eliminated, for this it is necessary to organize a ground operation in Gaza, and then tackle the leaders of the movement in other countries, the former head of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, leader of the Our Home is Israel party Avigdor Lieberman said.

"A ground operation in Gaza is required to eliminate Hamas",



Lieberman said.

In his opinion, this is the city where the center of Hamas operations is located, the Israeli military should enter Gaza the same way they recently entered Jenin, the former Israeli Defense Minister added.

In addition to this, Lieberman considers it necessary to track down Hamas leaders hiding in other countries and eliminate them.

The head of the right-wing party criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi for not interacting with the media and not providing information about the situation after three days of fighting, The Times of Israel writes.