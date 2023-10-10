Turkey ready to mediate conflict between Israel and Palestine

10 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the latest developments in fighting between Israel and Palestinians in phone conversations with the leaders of Israel and Palestine, Erdogan's office said.

Earlier, Erdogan said in a televised address after chairing a cabinet meeting that Turkey is ready to act as a mediator to end the conflict if the two parties make such a proposition.

The Turkish presidency said that Erdogan told Israeli President Isaac Herzog that any steps that collectively harmed the people of Gaza would increase suffering in the region.

In a phone call with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, Erdogan said that Turkey was making every effort to end the fighting and ensure calm in the region, his office said.

Erdogan urged Israel to stop bombing Palestinian lands and Palestine to stop harassing Israeli civilian settlements.

Turkey is making necessary preparations to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, the Turkish leader added.