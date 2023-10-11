Israel moves to full offensive against Gaza

11 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military is moving to a full offensive in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Defense Ministry Yoav Gallant said.

"I have lifted all restrictions, we have [regained] control of [Israeli] territory, and we are moving to a full offensive," Yoav Gallant said.

Gallant made the statement in an address to Israeli troops near the border of the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas wanted a change in Gaza; it will change 180 degrees from what it thought," the minister said, adding that Gaza will regret this moment.

On October 7, Hamas attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Israel has declared a state of readiness for war and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.