Over 1,4 thousand Palestinians died in Israeli strikes

12 Oct. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Gaza Ministry of Health has updated the data on those killed and injured as a result of Israeli rocket attacks in the region.

According to new data, the number of Palestinians killed had increased to 1,417 people, of whom 447 were children and 248 were women.

The Ministry also published information on the injured. Thus, the Ministry of Health announced that 6,268 people had been injured during the rocket attacks.

Earlier, Israeli media reported the death of 1,3 thousand civilians from Hamas missile attacks on Israel. In addition to this, about 3,3 thousand Israelis were injured.

Hamas attack on Israel

Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, announcing the start of "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood". The organization carried out massive shelling of the central and southern regions of the country.

The IDF announced a state of readiness for war after the attacks, and a massive gathering of reservists began in Israel. The Defense Army launched "Operation Iron Swords".