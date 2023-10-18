Moscow: Pashinyan to turn Armenia into Ukraine-3

18 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The statement made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the European Parliament ws absolutely irresponsible and provocative, a high-ranking source in Moscow said.

"We consider Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's speech at the European Parliament on October 17 as absolutely irresponsible and provocative, especially as far as Russia and Russian-Armenian relations are concerned," the source told TASS.

"We see how Armenia is trying to turn into Ukraine No. 3, if we consider Moldova as Ukraine No. 2, and Pashinyan is following in Vladimir Zelensky's footsteps by quantum leaps," the high-ranking source said.

Yesterday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that the Armenian prime minister's aggressive rhetoric is aimed at undermining the peace process between Baku and Yerevan.