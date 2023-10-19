Biden reveals who's to blame for Gaza hospital explosion

19 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden backed Israel's denial of responsibility for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza, and expressed the United States' unwavering support for the Jewish people.

Hamas has blamed Israel, while Israel has vehemently denied any involvement and says a rocket misfire from the group Islamic Jihad is to blame.

"I'm deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday and based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," Biden said.

Reporters later asked the president what made him confident the Israelis weren't behind the hospital strike.