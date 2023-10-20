Kazakhstan and China to cancel visas on November 10

20 Oct. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The document on the abolition of visa restrictions, signed by Kazakhstan and China, will come into force on November 10, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on mutual exemption from visa requirements was concluded in the city of Xi'an on May 17, 2023. It will come into force on November 10, 2023",



Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

The agreement on visa-free regime was signed during the visit of Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China. Thanks to this, during 30 calendar days, citizens of the two countries will be able to move from one country to another, the length of stay should not exceeed 90 days within the period of 180 days.