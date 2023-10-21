Lavrov and Bayramov discuss '3+3' regional platform

21 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held phone talks on October 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministers discussed the work of the "3 + 3" regional cooperation platform on the South Caucasus.

The sides also discussed the current prospects of the agenda of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and the peace process, the current situation in the region, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministryreported.

They noted the importance of continuing efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region, establishing a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on mutual respect, as well as the historic opportunity that has arisen in the region.

In addition, the FMs also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.