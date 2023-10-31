Messi wins eighth Ballon d'Or

31 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Argentina captain Lionel Messi won a record eighth Ballon d'Or for the best player in the world.

Inter Miami's Messi, who last won the award in 2021, played a pivotal role in guiding Argentina to their first World Cup title in 36 years when they beat defending champions France in the final last year.

Messi is now three Ballons d'Or clear of rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the last of his five trophies in 2017. Messi has now finished among the top three a record 14 times in total, finishing runner-up on five occasions.

Messi won his first Ballon d'Or in 2009 and claimed four in a row until 2012.

The World Cup was the only major trophy missing from Messi's resume as Argentina made amends for losing the 2014 final to Germany while in March he became only the third player in history to score 100 international goals.

Messi also won the Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain before moving to Inter Miami.