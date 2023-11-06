Turkish exports sets new October high

6 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye registered the highest monthly exports ever in October, official data showed Monday, while its trade deficit decreased by 15% on a monthly basis.

"In October, our exports increased by 7.4% compared to the same month of the previous year and reached $22.9 billion. This marked the highest export value for the month of October," Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said.

He noted that despite all the difficulties and problems we have faced, our exports have continued to rise on a monthly basis after July, following August and September.

"For the period of January-October 2023, our exports reached $210.1 billion, surpassing the export value for the same period of the previous year by 0.3%," Bolat said.

Türkiye's 12-month rolling exports reached $254.8 billion as of this October, exceeding the record-high figure of $254.2 billion registered at end-2022, the minister informed.

Bolat said that, on the other hand, the imports surged by 1.3% in October, reaching $29.6 billion, he said.