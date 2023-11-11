Russia ready to organize Azerbaijan-Armenia meeting in Moscow

11 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is ready to organize a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Mikhail Galuzin said.

He noted that Moscow confirms its readiness to organize this meeting, but there is no exact date yet.

"We have repeatedly confirmed our readiness to provide a Moscow platform for further dialogue at the level of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the normalization of bilateral relations and the signing of a peace treaty," the minister said.

According to him, this readiness of ours remains unchanged.