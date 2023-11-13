Turkish Airlines set to order more than 300 jets from Airbus

13 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Airlines is planning to order a total of 355 planes from Airbus, according to people familiar with the talks.

Those are in addition to 10 A350-900 model jets Turkish Airlines already ordered.

This time, the flag carrier is ordering 250 A321neo aircraft, 75 A350-900, 15 A350-1000 jets as well as five A350F cargo aircraft.

According to the sources, Turkish Airlines officials also held talks with Rolls Royce in Istanbul for engine maintenance services and spare engines for A350 aircraft.

The statement added that four will be delivered in the first quarter of 2025 from Jackson Square Aviation, 10 will be delivered between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 from DAE Capital and one wide-body aircraft with a lease term of 72 months will be delivered in the second quarter of 2024 from CDB.

Turkish Airlines operated a fleet of 435 aircraft as of the end of September, up from 388 jets a year earlier, Anadolu reported.