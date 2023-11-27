Paris offers its fighter aircraft to Tokayev and Mirziyoyev - report

27 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The French aerospace company Dassault Aviation plans to supply Rafale combat aircraft to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, La Tribune newspaper reported.

Dassault Aviation has been actively studying these two Central Asian countries for several months, with which France wishes to deepen bilateral relations.

Reportedly, the company's prospects in Kazakhstan, in comparison with Uzbekistan, seem much more distant.

In early November, French President Emmanuel Macron paid an official visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, where he held talks with the leaders of these countries. The purpose of his trips to the region was to improve France's energy security. In Kazakhstan, Macron agreed to increase oil supplies to France and uranium exports.