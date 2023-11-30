Turkey urges to begin work to create independent Palestinian state

30 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Work must begin to create an independent Palestine, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference held on the sidelines of a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The minister said that Ankara is working intensively to fulfill both the legal and moral obligations of the international community. Fidan stressed the importance of achieving an urgent ceasefire.

He also noted that urgent assistance is needed to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.