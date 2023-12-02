Iranian FM urges to stop attacks on Gaza

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian urged to immediately stop the war on Gaza before it's too late.
In a post on social media platform X, the diplomat said no solution existed to the crisis but an "open-ended ceasefire," sending extensive humanitarian aid to Gaza and reaching an agreement on hostages-prisoners exchange between the two sides.
“The continuation of the Washington and Tel Aviv war means a new genocide in Gaza and the West Bank. Stop the attacks on Gaza immediately before it is too late,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.