Taganrog may be left without trolleybuses

3 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities to make its farewell to one of the city vehicles. Don Taganrog presented a draft amendment to the city general plan, according to which the city may be left without trolleybuses.

Taganrog is ready to say goodbye to one of the types of urban public transport that has served it faithfully for many decades - the trolleybus.

“The trolleybus network and rolling stock are extremely worn out, the trolleybuses ride at the same level as the main road traffic, therefore, if it gets into a traffic jam, it cannot provide passengers with the same benefits of riding on a separate track, like a tram,”

- the Taganrog City Hall informs.