ECO: Shusha to become Azerbaijan's tourist attraction

4 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) predicts that Shusha will become one of the most well-known and often visited sites in Azerbaijan in the near future, ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri said.

"The organization has chosen only six cities in the region as tourism capitals until now. These are Dushanbe (Tajikistan), Sari and Ardabil (Iran), Shakhrisabz (Uzbekistan), Erzurum (Türkiye), and Shusha in Azerbaijan," Noziri said.

According to him, Shusha has already been announced as the tourism capital for 2026.