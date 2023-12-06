Kazakhstan to expand list of products exported to Iran by $250mln

6 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan is ready to expand the list of products exported to Iran by 75 commodity items, worth $250 million, Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu said during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The parties have agreed on the need to take specific steps to realize the existing potential in the field of trade.

According to the Kazakh minister, Iran is one of the very important partners in the region, and the two countries enjoy fraternal relations based on cultural and historical heritage.

"Our bilateral political dialogue continues to demonstrate high dynamics of mutually beneficial development," Nurtleu said.

In addition, the ministers agreed to make efforts to jointly promote mutually beneficial bilateral relations.