Almost 30 back to native lands in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli

7 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Fuzuli continue.

The next group of returning citizens was sent to the city of Fuzuli from the Garadagh district of Baku on December 7, under the organization of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan. At this stage, another 24 families or 77 people moved to the city of Fuzuli.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt.

Until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has been provided for 332 families - 1,183 people.