OTS Secretary General welcomes joint Azerbaijan-Armenia statement as step to peace

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev welcomes the Joint Statement of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia issued yesterday, regarding the agreement between the two countries on the political dialogue and confidence-building measures, the OTS said.
"The Joint Statement is a significant step towards ensuring a sustainable peace in the region. It serves as a firm expression of the will of the two countries to take concrete steps in normalization of the relations between them through direct dialogue, which will lead to reaching the peace treaty based on respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," Kubanychbek Omuraliev said.