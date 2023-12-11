Lost ring worth €750,000 found in vacuum cleaner bag in Paris

11 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A diamond ring worth €750,000 was lost in Paris's luxury Ritz hotel before staff found it in a vacuum cleaner bag.

A Malaysian guest of the Paris hotel filed a police complaint alleging that her diamond ring had vanished from her room, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

According to the guest's testimony, she had left the hotel early in the morning to go window shopping in the neighbourhood. Following her return she found the ring she had left on a table had vanished.

The Malaysian tourist has not yet been reunited with the ring as she flew back to London, meaning the jewellery item remains in the hands of police.