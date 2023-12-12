Presidential elections in Azerbaijan: Ilham Aliyev nominated as candidate

12 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s ruling Yeni Azerbaijan party has nominated incumbent Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to run in the snap presidential election set for 2024, the party’s deputy chairman Tair Budagov said.

"Incumbent President Ilham Aliyev will be our candidate in the upcoming snap election," he said.

According to Budagov, the party's board will discuss this issue at a meeting within the next few days.

"The Azerbaijani people used to say that the one who liberates Karabakh will become the eternal president of Azerbaijan. I think that President Ilham Aliyev, by the policy he has been pursuing for 20 years, liberating our lands from Armenian occupation, has earned the right to bear such a title. I believe that every Azerbaijani adheres to this opinion," Budagov said.

The early presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on February 7, 2024.