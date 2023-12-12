Akkuyu NPP in Turkey: permit for commissioning first power unit granted

12 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish authorities granted the permit for commissioning to the first power generating unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) under construction, the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom said.

According to Akkuyu Nuclear CEO Anastasia Zoteeva, the decision of the Turkey’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority to issue the permit for commissioning to the first power unit of the Akkuyu NPP confirms that we met all the requirements of Turkish laws and international standards of NPP construction and are ready to progress further.

"We enter a new, important and responsible stage in the project life," Zoteeva said.

The next stage will be receipt of a license to operate the first power generating unit, making possible to load nuclear fuel into the reactor and begin pre-commissioning testing operations.