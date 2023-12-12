UNESCO adopts Azerbaijan's resolution

12 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's draft resolution on "The impact of mines on cultural heritage" was adopted during the 15th meeting of the parties to the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in times of armed conflict, held at UNESCO headquarters, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Azerbaijan's draft resolution was adopted by unanimous decision from 135 countries.

The ministry noted that the resolution highly appreciates the efforts of member countries to preserve and protect cultural property in periods of armed conflict and post-conflict.

"The resolution expresses concern that the use of mines and other explosive devices poses a serious threat to cultural property, and emphasizes the importance of preventing steps that violate the 1954 Hague Convention," the ministry said.

The ministry added that this is the first resolution in the history of UNESCO, which was put up for discussion and adopted unanimously.