Turkish Foreign Minister to arrive in Azerbaijan

13 Dec. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Foreign Minister will visit Azerbaijan. He will hold a number of meetings in Baku. Previously, the head of the department arrived in Azerbaijan on October 10.

The head of Turkish diplomacy Hakan Fidan will make a working visit to Azerbaijan.

The visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister to Baku will take place tomorrow, December 14. The minister will hold a number of meetings in the capital.

Last time Fidan visited Azerbaijan on October 10. Then he took part in the meeting of the ministers of the Coordination Council of the Non-Aligned Movement.