Azerbaijani FM and U.S. envoy discuss regional process

16 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby on December 15, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Libby presented the Azerbaijani diplomat with a copy of his credentials.

"The agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, the current situation in the region, as well as prospects of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, were discussed at the meeting," the statement reads.

Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan, as the initiator of the main elements of the peace process with Armenia, is a party interested in establishing peace and stability in the region.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.