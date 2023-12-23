Georgian PM sends congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev

23 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the presidential press service reported.

"Allow me to extend my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday anniversary. Please, accept my warmest regards and the best wishes of joy, happiness and success in your endeavors and aspirations for prosperity, peace and stability of your country and the friendly people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.

He stressed that Aliyev's personal commitment and engagement to further developing Baku-Tbilisi relations is highly valued and very much appreciated.

Garibashvili reaffirmed that the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan will be further enhanced by a wide range of bilateral and multilateral initiatives.

The PM renewed the assurances of his highest consideration, and wish Ilham Aliyev every success in his most important endeavors.