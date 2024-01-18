Tokayev arrives in Italy

18 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived on an official visit to Italy on January 17.

He was met by Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto and the representative of Pope Francesco Canalini.

On January 18, the Kazakh President will hold talks with Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. He will also participate in the investment round table and hold a number of meetings with the heads of large Italian companies.

On January 19, Tokayev will have an audience with Pope Francis in the Vatican.