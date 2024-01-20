Putin expresses support for Non-Aligned Movement's efforts

20 Jan. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin send a message to participants and guests of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, published on the Kremlin website.

The Non-Aligned Movement’s 19th summit, themed "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence," is taking pace in Uganda. Azerbaijan has been chairing the Non-Aligned Movement for a period of three years since 2019. The movement brings together 120 countries.

"The Non-Aligned Movement rightfully enjoys great authority on the world stage...Russia consistently supports the participants in the Movement in their efforts to protect the principles of unconditional equality of all states, respect for their sovereignty and legitimate interests in strict accordance with the spirit and letter of the UN Charter," Putin said.

The Russian president noted that Russia and members of the Non-Aligned Movement are united in rejection of neo-colonialist ambitions, double standards, power politics, dictate and blackmail as a means of achieving foreign policy and foreign economic goals.

The head of state announced the further expansion of the partnership between Russia and the Non-Aligned Movement.