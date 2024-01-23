Baku accuses Josep Borrell of inciting aggression against Azerbaijan

23 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Threatening remarks by European Commission Vice-President and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell are a stark example of double standards, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said.

"We categorically reject the baseless charges made against Azerbaijan by Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, during the press conference following the Foreign Affairs Council on January 22, 2024. The EU High Representative's apparent distortion of facts is an open contempt for Azerbaijan's legitimate interests, and such threatening rhetoric is a clear example of double standards that exacerbates Azerbaijan-EU ties," Aykhan Hajizada said.

The spokesperson recalled that Baku has always been committed to negotiations, peace and stability with Yerevan.

"Notwithstanding the fact that the international community has failed to make any effort to persuade Armenia to act in line with the norms and principles of international law, Azerbaijan has always been committed to negotiations, peace, and stability with Armenia. Azerbaijan’s measures ending aggression and separatism pave the way for concluding a peace agreement with Armenia," Aykhan Hajizada said.

The spokesperson stressed that Azerbaijan will resolutely prevent attempts to legitimize any claims and threatening language against its national interest.